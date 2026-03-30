Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

While playing the most intense, engaging and action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate creates an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. 240 Hz give superior motion and clarity to the visuals, especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games. With the Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel alive in the game.