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    Broaden your gaming horizon
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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon

Evnia Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

25M2N3200W/01

Broaden your gaming horizon
We are all about "beautiful" speed. This monitor has a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 Full HD display, so you can play your game at real-time speed with crisp and detailed imaging.
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Broaden your gaming horizon

  • Evnia 3000

  • 25 (24.5"/62.2 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

While playing the most intense, engaging and action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate creates an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. 240 Hz give superior motion and clarity to the visuals, especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games. With the Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel alive in the game.

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp images and smooth gameplay

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp images and smooth gameplay

The Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. It's the best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  4. Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  5. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  6. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.