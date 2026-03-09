New
TAZ2000B/10
Available in
Multi-source CD player
CDs, FM radio, USB
Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in
Built-in carrying handle
Whether you're discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC socket or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.
When you want to embrace the music source that's been around longer than CDs, the FM digital tuner makes it easy to find radio programmes to love. You can set up to 20 presets for the stations you listen to frequently.
Want to use this CD player as a portable speaker? Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream sounds directly to the player from a compatible smart device, and Dynamic Bass Boost will rock your favourite basslines.
This product has a battery compartment, but batteries are not included. Please purchase separately.