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  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine

New

CD Soundmachine

TAZ2000S/10

  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine
  • Your all-in-one CD music machine

Available in

Black
silver (panel)
Your all-in-one CD music machine
Rock your tunes with the portable music-loving boombox that plays physical CDs in any format. You also get clear FM radio, steady Bluetooth® streaming, USB playback and an audio-in port for other devices.
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Your all-in-one CD music machine

  • Multi-source CD player

  • CDs, FM radio, USB

  • Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in

  • Built-in carrying handle

Portable boombox-style CD player

Portable boombox-style CD player

Whether you're discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC socket or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.

Digital FM radio with up to 20 presets

Digital FM radio with up to 20 presets

When you want to embrace the music source that's been around longer than CDs, the FM digital tuner makes it easy to find radio programmes to love. You can set up to 20 presets for the stations you listen to frequently.

Easy wireless streaming via Bluetooth®

Easy wireless streaming via Bluetooth®

Want to use this CD player as a portable speaker? Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream sounds directly to the player from a compatible smart device, and Dynamic Bass Boost will rock your favourite basslines.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This product has a battery compartment, but batteries are not included. Please purchase separately.