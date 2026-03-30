TAM3505M2/12
Bass reflex speakers
20 W
Bluetooth 5.4
DAB+/FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
You'll enjoy crisp, clear stereo sound with deep bass as the bookshelf-style speakers make the most of the system's powerful 20 W (RMS) output, 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. Digital Sound Control lets you pick from preset sound styles—from music to radio dramas, you'll always get the best sound for what you're listening to.
Music, podcasts, news, dramas, sports—the list is endless! You can tune in to crystal-clear DAB+/FM radio, stream your sounds via Bluetooth, or connect to other sources like flash drives via USB or turntables via audio-in. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec are supported for noticeably better sound when streaming. Auracast is also supported, so you can stream from a compatible smart device to the micro system and other Auracast-compatible speakers.