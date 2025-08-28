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Face Shavers
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i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
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XP9405/11
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User manual
List of ingredients - English (US)
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Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
USB Cable
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HQ87 USB wall adapter
Shaving head holder
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
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