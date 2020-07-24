Search terms

    Adjustable beard styler for your Shaver

    Adjustable beard styler for your Shaver. The click-on beard styler complements your Philips Electric Shaver, so you can create the style you want.

    Adjustable beard styler for your Shaver

    • Shaver series 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000
    • Black Blue
    • Hair length 1-5 mm
    • It is suitable for hexagon-shaped shaver heads

    Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable parts

      Fit product Types
      • S5531, S5532, S5533, S5535, S5536
      • S5579, S5581, S5582, S5583, S5584
      • S5585, S5586, S5587, S5588, S5589
      • S6600, S7731, S7732, S7735, S7782
      • S7783, S7786, S7788, S7882, S7886
      • S7887, S8050, S9931, S9932, S9933
      • S9935, S9936, S9938, S9980, S9982
      • S9983, S9985, S9986, S9987, S5884
      • S5885, S5886, S5887, S7885, S7886
      • S9974, S9976
