X9001/10
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Power Adapt Sensor
5 Year Warranty***
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute for an efficient shave, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase