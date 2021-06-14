SH91/50
S791/06
S792/06
X9000/10
X9000/30
X9001/10
X9001/30
X9002/10
X9002/30
X9003/30
XP9200/30
NanoTech DualPrecision Blades
Fits S8000, S9000, i9000 series
Fits S9000 Prestige series
Fits i9000 Prestige series
NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.
where facilities exist