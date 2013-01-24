Home
Shaver series 9000 and SP900

Replacement shaving heads

SH91/50
    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
      • and S9000 Prestige (SP98xx)
      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Reset your shaver very simply

      1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counter clockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

      Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

      Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      Compatible with S9000 Prestige

      SH91 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers Series 9000 (S9xxx) and S9000 Prestige (SP98xx).

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • and S9000 Prestige (SP98xx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

