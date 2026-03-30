X9000/30
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Power Adapt Sensor
5 Year Warranty***
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute for an efficient shave, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
vs. water in cartridge