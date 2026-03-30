ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

i9000 Prestige UltraWet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/46

3 awards

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with its Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root-level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Pro Technology

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Active Pressure and Motion Guidance

  • 7 Years Warranty******

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm at root level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7 day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7 day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7 day beard.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image PBTAWARD144
  • Award image PBTAWARD139
  • Award image PBTAWARD148

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. Philips 3000 Series

  2. vs. predecessor

  3. vs. coating with no beads

  4. vs. water in cartridge

  5. Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by a third-party lab

  6. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase