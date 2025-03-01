Search terms

    i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

    XP9404/31

    with SkinIQ Pro Technology

    • Root-level closeness, day-long result
    • Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas
    • Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard
    • Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI
    • 50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort
    Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

    Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair up to -0.08 mm for day-long closeness, even on dense beards. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.
    Root-level closeness, day-long result

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm at root level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

    Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI

    Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophilic coating that holds up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Ultimate experience, personalised to you with 5 shaving mode

    Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving and Custom for your personalised needs.

    Adjusts to your beard density for an effortless shave

    The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised skincare insights and a skin analyser to help you look, shave and feel your best every day.

    Built to last longer: 7 year warranty*****

    Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. The self-sharpening blades are made with durable space-grade steel and last 2 years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7 years.

    Hygienic heads in 1 minute. Keep your shaver like new.

    Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

    Trim your moustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use; give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Premium charging experience

    Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1 hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you about the charging status. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case, ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Precision Trimmer
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Travel and storage
      Premium pouch
      Charging stand with light
      Yes

    • Software

      App
      • GroomTribe
      • Connects via Bluetooth®
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5-min quick charge
      Battery Type
      Li-Ion
      Run time
      60 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip and handling
      Finishing
      Timeless elegance
      Colour
      Chrome

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      7-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360° Precision Flexing Head
      Shaving system
      • Triple-Action Lift & Cut System
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      SkinIQ Pro Technology
      • Pressure & Motion Guidance
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 5 Shaving Modes

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • % Battery Level Indicator
      • Colourful LCD display
      • 13 Languages Supported
      • Travel lock
      • Connect to app
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    • vs. Philips 3000 Series
    • *vs. predecessor
    • **vs. coating with no beads
    • ***vs. water in cartridge
    • ****Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
