i9000

Perfect close shave and skin comfort

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

A new﻿ level of closeness

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level, without cutting your skin. For a long-lasting closeness.

A perfect close shave and skin comfort

Philips i9000, our premium shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute for an efficient shave, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophilic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on a dense beard.

    Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.

    Made with the planet in mind

    Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

    We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

    Built to​ last with up to a 5-year warranty2

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    Our innovative shaver cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.

    1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

    2. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase. 

    1. vs. predecessor

    2. vs. coating with no beads

    3. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

    4. vs. water in cartridge