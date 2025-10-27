Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level, without cutting your skin. For a long-lasting closeness.
Philips i9000, our premium shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute for an efficient shave, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophilic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.
The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on a dense beard.
Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.
We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Our innovative shaver cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
vs. water in cartridge