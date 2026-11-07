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Face Shavers
All series
Subcategory
Series shavers (141)
Travel Shavers (3)
Sustainability
Refurbished products (27)
Range
i9000 Prestige Ultra (11)
i9000 Prestige (14)
5000 Series (26)
7000 Series (18)
i9000 (7)
3000 Series (12)
5000X Series (2)
500 Series (1)
700 Series (1)
1000 Series (1)
Shave wet and dry
Wet or dry shave (42)
Dry shave only (4)
Ease of use
Fully washable (42)
5-min quick charge (13)
Cleaning station (2)
Skin type
Normal (20)
Sensitive (2)
Contour following
4-direction Flex Heads (17)
5-direction Flex Heads (1)
Usage time per charge
40–59 minutes (13)
20–39 minutes (1)
Philips i9000 Prestige UltraWet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Philips Shaver series 9000Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ
Philips i9000 PrestigeWet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
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