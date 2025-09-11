OLEDs are known for their unbeatable blacks. The new META 3.0 panel now also delivers higher peak brightness, with ultra-low glare. For pure, vibrant colours, even in bright rooms. And with 20% lower power consumption.
From deep inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI Dual Engine scans each scene, perfecting picture & Ambilight settings, responding to the light conditions in your room, & giving you the competitive edge when gaming.
Built into the back of your Ambilight TV, LEDs dance in sync with what’s on screen, projecting colourful light onto your wall & filling your room with the mood of what you watch. Try it once & never go back.
With four-sided Ambilight, sports, films, music and games will feel bigger than ever. Integrated LED lights at the back react to what you watch or listen to, immersing you in a halo of colourful light that emanates from the top, bottom and sides of the TV. For the full impact, hang your Ambilight TV on the wall.
Thanks to its OLED META 3 panel, this OLED+ Ambilight TV does lifelike better and brighter than ever and the picture looks superb at any angle. With astonishing peak brightness levels, contrast and colour are beautifully well defined: even the smallest details leap from shadows and bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported.
Enjoy a picture so real it feels you could step right into it! Twin P5 AI chips get the most out of the latest and brightest OLED panel, perfecting sharpness and detail and optimising for any changes to ambient lighting. Whatever's on screen—from bright stadium sports to dark sci-fi drama—you'll see it all so clearly.
Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out. From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.
Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.