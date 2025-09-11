Search terms

Philips OLED 950 TV showing city scene with Ambilight

OLED+

Master of vision

  • 65 inch
This product is discontinued
The only OLED with Ambilight

What every other OLED wishes it could be. With a META 3.0 panel for deep-sea blacks & vibrant colours, pristine sound, AI smarts, and Ambilight’s spectacular lightshow. This OLED changes everything.

OLED META 3.0

Blackout blacks. Brilliant brightness.

OLEDs are known for their unbeatable blacks. The new META 3.0 panel now also delivers higher peak brightness, with ultra-low glare. For pure, vibrant colours, even in bright rooms. And with 20% lower power consumption.

P5 AI Dual Engine

Our most advanced processor yet

From deep inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI Dual Engine scans each scene, perfecting picture & Ambilight settings, responding to the light conditions in your room, & giving you the competitive edge when gaming.

Ambilight

Original. Integrated. Immersive.

Built into the back of your Ambilight TV, LEDs dance in sync with what’s on screen, projecting colourful light onto your wall & filling your room with the mood of what you watch. Try it once & never go back.

All-around immersion. 4 sided Ambilight TV

With four-sided Ambilight, sports, films, music and games will feel bigger than ever. Integrated LED lights at the back react to what you watch or listen to, immersing you in a halo of colourful light that emanates from the top, bottom and sides of the TV. For the full impact, hang your Ambilight TV on the wall.

OLED META 3 panel. Precision, brightness and detail

Thanks to its OLED META 3 panel, this OLED+ Ambilight TV does lifelike better and brighter than ever and the picture looks superb at any angle. With astonishing peak brightness levels, contrast and colour are beautifully well defined: even the smallest details leap from shadows and bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported.

Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine

Enjoy a picture so real it feels you could step right into it! Twin P5 AI chips get the most out of the latest and brightest OLED panel, perfecting sharpness and detail and optimising for any changes to ambient lighting. Whatever's on screen—from bright stadium sports to dark sci-fi drama—you'll see it all so clearly.

Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out. From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.

Immersive surround-sound technology

Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

Philips soundbars

Ready for cinema sound?

OLED Ambilight TVs are designed to sound as beautiful as they look. But, for room-rumbling effects & dialogue with extra crunch & clarity, try a soundbar built to look & work great with your TV.

