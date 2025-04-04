55OLED810/12
Incredible realism. Gorgeous design.
This sophisticated OLED Ambilight TV lets the beauty flow. From the minimalist design and lifelike picture to the surprisingly cinematic sound, you'll be captivated. Ambilight's immersive glow makes everything seem bigger and more…wow!See all benefits
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
The lifelike picture of this bright OLED TV always looks superb, even if viewed at an angle. Any changes to ambient lighting in your room are automatically compensated for whatever you're watching, blacks look black (not grey) and even the smallest details will leap from the shadows and bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you’re watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour, and smooth motion.
Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.
Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
With our IntelliSound engine onboard, your Ambilight TV can use AI to give you the best possible sound! Whether it's shows and movies, music or speech-heavy content like news, the TV will optimise settings automatically. Don't want to use AI? You can also select preset sound styles manually or customise settings yourself.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more, from across your apps and subscriptions—and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz native refresh rate and an ultra-low input lag. Indie game or AAA title, this Ambilight TV gives you the specs you need to game how you want! For more control, Game Bar 2.0 lets you customise how you play, and you can connect a Bluetooth controller for cloud gaming. PC gamers can also enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.
Seamless compatibility with Matter means you can easily integrate this 4K Ambilight TV into your existing smart home network. You can also use the TV remote to control your satellite or cable box or wake the Google Assistant—and the TV is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and Apple AirPlay too.
The sleek bezel-free screen looks sophisticated in any room—and Ambilight creates mesmerising mood lighting when the screen is off. The slender metal TV remote recharges wirelessly and has motion-activated backlighting. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
