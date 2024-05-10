Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.
This elegant OLED Ambilight TV entrances with its lifelike picture and powerful sound. The beautifully thin, bezel-free screen lets the action take centre stage, while Ambilight's glow makes everything seem even bigger and more immersive. See all benefits
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Be immersed in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.
Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.
The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.
The geometric satin-chrome swivel stand looks striking, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screens off. The TV remote recharges wirelessly and is made from recycled plastic. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
Supports all major HDR formats.
You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control*, you can wake up Google Assistant via the remote's dedicated Google button, or you can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices. Stream effortlessly to your TV from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Watch films from apps. Share photos with friends in the room.*
