77OLED759/12
    The thrill is real with our most affordable OLED Ambilight TV. Whatever you watch or play, the lifelike picture and smooth motion dial up the excitement. Ambilight makes every jaw-dropping, spine-tingling moment feel bigger. See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 194 cm (77") Ambilight TV
      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • TITAN OS smart platform
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

      The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.

      Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      This TV has polished metal feet, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

      You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control, you can activate Alexa via the remote's dedicated Alexa button, or you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.

      Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge light mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        194  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Diagonal screen size (inches)
        77

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120Hz
        • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        Screen mirroring
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        Amazon Alexa built-in
        Smart Home experience
        • Works with Amazon Alexa
        • Works with Google Home

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.0 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • A.I. Sound
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • Sound Personalisation

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
        • up to 4K 120 Hz
        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • HLG

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1909191
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        124  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        E
        On mode power demand for HDR
        107  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        OLED

      • Power

        Mains power
        OLED
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal bezel frame
        Stand design
        Satin chrome stands

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        45.5  kg
        Distance between 2 stands
        798  mm
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        22  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        400 x 300 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1723 x 991 x 79 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1723 x 1012 x 310 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1950 x 1170 x 200 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        35.0 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        35.6 kg

          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
          • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
          • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
