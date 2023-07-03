To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and teats are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/63, SCY903/61, SCY903/66. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?