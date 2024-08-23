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Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?

Yes, using discoloured Philips Avent products is safe, provided that the parts are clean and in good condition. Discolouration is harmless and is often the result of foods staining the plastic.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/25 , SCF087/02 , SCF349/55 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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