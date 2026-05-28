Yes. Safety is our highest priority. All Philips Avent soothers are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed international safety standards. They are BPA-free throughout the entire manufacturing process, and we carry out strict quality checks on every batch.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF376/34 , SCF075/11 , SCF075/12 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?