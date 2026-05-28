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Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?

Yes. Safety is our highest priority. All Philips Avent soothers are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed international safety standards. They are BPA-free throughout the entire manufacturing process, and we carry out strict quality checks on every batch.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF376/34 , SCF075/11 , SCF075/12 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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