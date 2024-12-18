Philips Support
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Philips Avent bottles are made of 100% BPA-free material. The bottles are made of polypropylene, polyethersulfone or polyphenylsulfone.
All Philips Avent parts that come into contact with breast milk and food are 100% BPA-free. The Philips Avent teats are made of Silicone and the AirFree vent insert is made of PBT and Silicone (LSR).
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF573/35 , SCF560/17 , SCF560/27 . Click here to show more product numbers ›