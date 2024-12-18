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What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?

Philips Avent bottles are made of 100% BPA-free material. The bottles are made of polypropylene, polyethersulfone or polyphenylsulfone.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF573/35 , SCF560/17 , SCF560/27 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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