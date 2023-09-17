The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/63, SCY903/61, SCD837/12. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?