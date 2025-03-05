Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?

Yes. You can feed your baby thick food using Natural Response teat number 6. Teat number 6 is specially created for thicker liquids such as anti-regurgitation (AR) formula milk, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food/milk mixtures and soups.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/63 , SCY903/61 , SCD837/12 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?