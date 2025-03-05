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Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?

Yes. You can feed your baby thick food using Natural Response teat number 6. Teat number 6 is specially created for thicker liquids such as anti-regurgitation (AR) formula milk, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food/milk mixtures and soups.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/63 , SCY903/61 , SCD837/12 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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