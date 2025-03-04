Philips Support How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?

Natural Response teats are designed to look and feel like a breast. However, only the Natural Response teats are designed to behave like one, releasing milk only when your baby actively drinks.

The Philips Avent Natural Response teats are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries. If you don't have the packaging anymore, you can recognise the teats by the following features:

The teat has a J-slit on the tip instead of a round hole.

Has no spiral design at the tip of the teat.

Natural teats have 3 numbers shown on the sides; the Natural Response teats only have 1.

Do not mix Natural teats with Natural Response teats, as this may confuse your baby's drinking pattern. Refer to the illustration below to see which teat you have.

Looking for the teat flow rate number? To find the teat flow rate number, take a closer look at the teat itself. Anti-colic teats have the flow rate number on the side of the teat. Natural and Natural Response teat flow rate numbers are best visible when the teat is viewed from the top.