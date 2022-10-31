The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/63, SCY903/61, SCD837/12. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?