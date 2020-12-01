SH71/50
S591/05
S595/05
S5889/50
S7887/78
S5884/35
S5885/69
S5887/13
S5898/50
S5898/79
S7882/54
SteelPrecision blades
Fits S7000 series
Fits S5000 angular shape
Fits 500 series
Does not fit S5000 rounded shape
1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
where facilities exist