Search terms

1

Shaver series 7000

Wet and Dry electric shaver

S7886/35
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S7886/35

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation
    • Powerful performance in every pass
    • Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
    • Enhanced shaving experience with app
    • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    See all benefits

    Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation
    • Powerful performance in every pass
    • Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
    • Enhanced shaving experience with app
    • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    See all benefits

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation
    • Powerful performance in every pass
    • Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
    • Enhanced shaving experience with app
    • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    See all benefits

    Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation
    • Powerful performance in every pass
    • Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
    • Enhanced shaving experience with app
    • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.
      Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

      Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.

      Powerful performance in every pass

      Powerful performance in every pass

      With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes****.

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact

      Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Charging stand
        Yes
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case
        USB-A cable included
        Power adapter not included

      • Software

        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        5  W
        Voltage
        5 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Colour
        Ink Black
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        • Nano SkinGlide Coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Motion control indicator
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Charging
        USB-A Charging
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • compared to non-coated material
            • *Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
            • **Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
            • ***comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Exclusive offers, just for you.

            Sign up to enjoy:

            Early access to promotions

            Exclusive member days and offers

            News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.