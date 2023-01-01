The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.
Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.
Powerful performance in every pass
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes****.
Enhanced shaving experience with app
Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.
Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.
Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.
One-touch open for easy cleaning
Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Shave wet, dry and even under the shower
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Precision trimmer integrated in the handle
Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.
Convenient charging
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Shaver comes with Eco passport
Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.