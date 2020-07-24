Search terms

    Shaver Pouch

    AC53

    Pouch for shaver storage

    Use the pouch to keep your shaver clean, protected and organised at home or while travelling.

    • Shaver series 1000, 3000 5000, 7000, 8000, 9000
    • Grey

      Fit product Types
      • S5531, S5532, S5533, S5535, S5536
      • S5579, S5581, S5582, S5583, S5584
      • S5585, S5586, S5587, S5588, S5589
      • S5579, S5583, S5584, S5585, S5587
      • S5588, S5589, S7782, S7783, S7786
      • S7788, S8050, S9931, S9932, S9933
      • S9935, S9936, S9938, S9982, S9985
      • S9986, S9987, S5884, S7885, S5886
      • S5887, S7885, S7886, S9974, S9976
      • S5885, S5466 X5001, X5002, X5003
      • X5004, X5005, X5006, X5007, X5009
      • X5012, X5101, X5102, X3001, X3002
      • X3003, X3021, X3051, X3052, X3053
      • X3063
