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All series

  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last

Limited Edition 9000 SeriesSpace-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

S9980/54

Superior closeness*, built to last
Ultimate durability with self-sharpening blades made of steel similar to that used in the aerospace industry, designed to stay sharp and resist even the toughest conditions. Enjoy skin-level closeness and personalised skin comfort day after day.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

For superior closeness*, even on a 5-day beard

Superior closeness*, built to last

  • Skin-level closeness

  • Space-grade steel precision

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • Up to 5-year warranty*****

Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor Philips series 9000

  2. Compared to non-coated material

  3. * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019

  4. * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

  5. * * * 2-year warranty + 3-year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​