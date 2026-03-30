S9980/54
Skin-level closeness
Space-grade steel precision
Pressure Guard sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Up to 5-year warranty*****
Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
Compared to non-coated material
* Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
* * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
* * * 2-year warranty + 3-year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.