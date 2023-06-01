Search terms

Accessories

Quick Clean Pod

QCP10/01
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute

      • Deep cleaning in just 1 minute
      • Active lubricant
      • Refreshing scent
      • Skin-friendly formula
      Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

      Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

      The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

      A cartridge is effective for up to three months

      A cartridge is effective for up to three months

      Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That's an entire season's worth of clean, hygienic shaving.

      Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

      Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

      The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

      Completely alcohol-free

      Completely alcohol-free

      Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

      Quick Clean Pod compatibility

      Quick Clean Pod compatibility

      QCP is compatible with: Series S5000 (models: S588X/S589X), Series 7000, Series S8000 and Series 9000 (models: S99XX, S96XX). Not compatible with Series 9000 Prestige.

      Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

      Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cartridge
        1 pc
        Quick Clean Pod
        1 pc

      • Technical specifications

        Fits shaver model:
        • S5880/10
        • S5880/20
        • S5880/50
        • S5881/10
        • S5882/50
        • S5882/66
        • S5883/10
        • S5884/35
        • S5884/38
        • S5884/50
        • S5884/69
        • S5885/10
        • S5885/25
        • S5885/35
        • S5885/69
        • S5886/30
        • S5886/38
        • S5887/10
        • S5887/30
        • S5887/35
        • S5887/39
        • S5887/50
        • S5887/69
        • S5889/11
        • S5889/60
        • S5889/94
        • S5898/17
        • S5898/25
        • S5898/35
        • S5898/38
        • S5898/50
        • S5898/79
        • S7731/40
        • S7732/50
        • S7735/55
        • S7782/50
        • S7782/53
        • S7782/57
        • S7782/65
        • S7782/71
        • S7782/85
        • S7783/35
        • S7783/50
        • S7783/59
        • S7783/55
        • S7783/63
        • S7783/84
        • S7783/78
        • S7786/47
        • S7786/50
        • S7786/51
        • S7786/54
        • S7786/55
        • S7786/59
        • S7786/65
        • S7788/20
        • S7788/54
        • S7788/55
        • S7788/58
        • S7788/59
        • S7788/61
        • S7788/82
        • S7882/50
        • S7882/55
        • S7882/65
        • S7885/50
        • S7885/53
        • S7885/55
        • S7885/63
        • S7886/35
        • S7886/50
        • S7886/55
        • S7886/58
        • S7886/63
        • S7886/78
        • S7887/20
        • S7887/35
        • S7887/55
        • S7887/58
        • S7887/63
        • S7887/78
        • S7888/99
        • S8692/35
        • S8696/35
        • S8697/25
        • S8697/35
        • S9502/83
        • S9507/87
        • S9642/37
        • S9647/37
        • S9696/31
        • S9696/50
        • S9697/31
        • S9697/50
        • S9931/20
        • S9932/20
        • S9933/50
        • S9935/50
        • S9936/55
        • S9966/99
        • S9973/63
        • S9973/95
        • S9977/72
        • S9977/73
        • S9982/50
        • S9982/55
        • S9982/59
        • S9983/31
        • S9983/95
        • S9985/50
        • S9985/59
        • S9985/67
        • S9985/84
        • S9986/50
        • S9986/55
        • S9986/58
        • S9986/59
        • S9986/63
        • S9987/54
        • S9987/55
        • S9987/59
        • S9987/68
        • S9987/85
        • S9988/68

      • Capacity

        Cartridge
        • 1 x 5.41 fl oz
        • 1 x 160 ml

          • comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
