Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits
The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.
Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That's an entire season's worth of clean, hygienic shaving.
The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.
Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.
QCP is compatible with: Series S5000 (models: S588X/S589X), Series 7000, Series S8000 and Series 9000 (models: S99XX, S96XX). Not compatible with Series 9000 Prestige.
Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*
Items included
Technical specifications
Capacity
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.