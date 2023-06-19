Search terms

  Superior closeness*, built to last

    Limited Edition 9000 Series Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

    S9980/74

    For superior closeness*, even on a 5-day beard

    • Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades
    • Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****
    • Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system
    • Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor
    • Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads
    Limited Edition 9000 Series Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

    Superior closeness*, built to last

    Ultimate durability with self-sharpening blades made of steel similar to that used in the aerospace industry, designed to stay sharp and resist even the toughest conditions. Enjoy skin-level closeness and personalised skin comfort day after day.
    Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

    Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

    Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.

    Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****

    Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****

    Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with a 5 year warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

    Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

    Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

    Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

    Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

    Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

    Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

    Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

    Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

    Designed to follow the contours of your face and neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 degrees for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

    30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

    A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%**, to minimise irritation.

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

    Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

    Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

    Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

    Made with care for you and the planet

    Made with care for you and the planet

    By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

    Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

    Change your look with the click-on beard styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed short beard. The beard stylers' rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

    Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

    Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

    Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

    OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

    OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

    The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel case
      SmartClick
      Beard styler
      Charging stand
      Yes
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 4 cartridges included

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5-min quick charge
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W

    • Design

      Finishing
      Timeless elegance
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip and handling
      Colour
      Adriatic Blue

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      2 + 3 years' warranty*****
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360 D Flexing heads
      Shaving system
      • Space Grade Steel blades
      • Lift & Cut System
      SkinIQ technology
      • Motion Control sensor
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • Nano SkinGlide Coating

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Advanced OLED display
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    • vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
    • * Compared to non-coated material
    • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
    • * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
    • * * * * 2-year warranty + 3-year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
