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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin

Shaver Series 5000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5884/38

Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 5000 is built for men who want a powerful and comfortable everyday shave. It cuts efficiently, even on 3 day beards, and SkinIQ Technology adapts to hair density for a shave that feels powerful, comfortable and consistent.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Powerful shave, gentle on skin

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Power Adapt sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • Integrated pop-up trimmer

  • Up to 5 years' warranty**

Close, efficient cutting in every pass

Close, efficient cutting in every pass

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.

Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.

Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  2. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.