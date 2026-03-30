S7887/58
Nano SkinGlide Coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360 D Flexing heads
7 years motor&battery lifetime
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge