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Face Shavers
All series
Limited Edition 9000 Series Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver
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S9980/54
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User manual
Data Act Document
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Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Limited Edition 9000 SeriesBracket
AccessoriesQuick Clean Pod
SH91Replacement shaving heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shavers Charging stand
ShaversCharging stand
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
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