The Philips Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave and good value. 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower
Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.
4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin
Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities and protect your skin.
Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.
One-touch open for easy cleaning
The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.
40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge
In just an hour, the durable NiMH battery is fully charged for about 13 shaves. In a hurry? A 5 minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.
Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.
Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge
Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.
Convenient charging
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Made with care for you and the planet
The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.
Trim nose and ear hair
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.