Shaver 3000X Series

Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

X3003/02
  • Comfortable, clean shave Comfortable, clean shave Comfortable, clean shave
    Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    X3003/02

    With SkinProtect Technology

    • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
    • Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower
    • 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
    • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin
    • Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns
      The Philips Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave and good value. 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
      27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities and protect your skin.

      Refine and define your moustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

      In just an hour, the durable NiMH battery is fully charged for about 13 shaves. In a hurry? A 5 minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

      Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

      Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes
        Nose trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 min/13 shaves
        Quick charge
        Yes, 5 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handle
        Colour
        Celestial Blue

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4D Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 55.000 cuts/minute

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Wet and Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      • SkinProtect technology

        Skin Protection
        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System

