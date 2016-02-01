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  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Shaver series 3000Shaving heads

SH30/50

Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3342/13

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Dry electric shaver

S1141/00

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Dry Electric Shaver

S1134/00

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Electric Shaver

S1142/00

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Electric Shaver

S1142/02

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3143/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3143/02

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3144/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3145/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Refurbished Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3145/00R1

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Reset your shaver to new

  • ComfortCut blades

  • Fits S3000 (S3xxx)

  • Fits S1000 (S1xxx)

  • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37xx

Replacement heads for Series 3000 and 1000 Shaver

Replacement heads for Series 3000 and 1000 Shaver

SH30 (3 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Series 3000 Shaver (S3xxx), Series 1000 Shaver (S1xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW3700.

Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

Easy to replace shaving heads

Easy to replace shaving heads

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock anticlockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert the replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Technical specifications

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