Shaver series 3000

Shaving heads

SH30/50
  Reset your shaver to new
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • ComfortCut blades
      • Fits S3000 (S3xxx)
      • Fits S1000 (S1xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37xx
      Replacement heads for Series 3000 and 1000 Shaver

      SH30 (3 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Series 3000 Shaver (S3xxx), Series 1000 Shaver (S1xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW3700.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock anticlockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder, which will tell you when to replace the shaving heads. After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will be turned off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 3000 (S3xxx)
        • Shaver series 1000 (S1xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

          Awards

