SH30/50
S3342/13
S1141/00
S1134/00
S1142/00
S1142/02
S3143/00
S3143/02
S3144/00
S3145/00
S3145/00R1
ComfortCut blades
Fits S3000 (S3xxx)
Fits S1000 (S1xxx)
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37xx
SH30 (3 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Series 3000 Shaver (S3xxx), Series 1000 Shaver (S1xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW3700.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock anticlockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert the replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.