With Skin Protect technology
Shave with comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating with 100,000 micro-beads per square centimetre improves gliding by 20%** to minimise skin irritation.
The fully flexible shaving head turns 360 degrees to give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas and catch hairs, avoiding excessive pressure peaks to minimise irritation.
Our shaver's blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and protects the blades from impurities. Hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly.
Enjoy the long-lasting performance with the 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades from stainless steel. With 55,000 cutting actions per minute, you cut each hair effectively and get a close shave and a smooth, even finish every time.
Take control of your shave. The rounded grip pattern is specially designed so you can hold the shaver in any position without slipping, even under the shower.
Whichever way you prefer to shave, the shaver works with your needs. Make it comfortable and dry, or refreshing and wet. Shave with gel or foam, or under the shower.
Ensure that your shaver doesn't run out of battery unexpectedly. Press and hold the on/off LED button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver for travel, so it can't accidentally turn on and drain the battery.
Get 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge, or plug in for instant continuous power. In a hurry? Just 5 minutes of charging gives you enough power for one full shave.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. This packaging is recyclable and comes without any plastic parts. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put on the market. Should you need an adapter, please contact us via Consumer Care Centre: www.philips.com/support
You can easily clean the shaver. Just press the One-Touch button to open the shaver head, rinse it and go.
