    Shaver 5000X series Wet and dry electric shaver

    X5006/00

    With Skin Protect technology

    • Glides smoothly for less irritation
    • Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas
    • Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin
    • Gives a close, smooth and even shave
    • Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip
    Shaver 5000X series Wet and dry electric shaver

    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    Minimise skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection.
    Glides smoothly for less irritation

    Glides smoothly for less irritation

    Shave with comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating with 100,000 micro-beads per square centimetre improves gliding by 20%** to minimise skin irritation.

    Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

    Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

    The fully flexible shaving head turns 360 degrees to give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas and catch hairs, avoiding excessive pressure peaks to minimise irritation.

    Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

    Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

    Our shaver's blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and protects the blades from impurities. Hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly.

    Gives a close, smooth and even shave

    Gives a close, smooth and even shave

    Enjoy the long-lasting performance with the 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades from stainless steel. With 55,000 cutting actions per minute, you cut each hair effectively and get a close shave and a smooth, even finish every time.

    Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

    Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

    Take control of your shave. The rounded grip pattern is specially designed so you can hold the shaver in any position without slipping, even under the shower.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Whichever way you prefer to shave, the shaver works with your needs. Make it comfortable and dry, or refreshing and wet. Shave with gel or foam, or under the shower.

    Travel with peace of mind

    Travel with peace of mind

    Ensure that your shaver doesn't run out of battery unexpectedly. Press and hold the on/off LED button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver for travel, so it can't accidentally turn on and drain the battery.

    1 hour charge for 50 minutes of shaving, 5 min quick charge

    1 hour charge for 50 minutes of shaving, 5 min quick charge

    Get 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge, or plug in for instant continuous power. In a hurry? Just 5 minutes of charging gives you enough power for one full shave.

    USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

    USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. This packaging is recyclable and comes without any plastic parts. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put on the market. Should you need an adapter, please contact us via Consumer Care Centre: www.philips.com/support

    Flips open for easy cleaning

    You can easily clean the shaver. Just press the One-Touch button to open the shaver head, rinse it and go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Travel and storage
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      50 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5-min quick charge
      Input voltage
      5 V
      Maximum power consumption
      4.5  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic standing grip
      Colour
      Black Metallic/Aquamarine
      Shaving heads
      Rounded

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Travel lock
      Wet & Dry
      • Waterproof IPX7
      • Showerproof
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    • Skin Protect technology

      Skin Protection
      • SkinGlide Protective Coating
      • Anti-corrosion Shaving System
      Contour following
      360° Flexing head

    • compared to the Philips S3000 series
    • *compared to coating without beads
