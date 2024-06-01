Search terms

    Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S5889/50

    1 award

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Powerful performance in every pass
    • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    • Flexible heads follow your facial contours
    • Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
    • Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving
    Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.
    Powerful performance in every pass

    With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave 17% closer*, cutting more hair per stroke. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

    Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

    Dynamically adapts shaving power from the moment the shaver touches your face or head. It reads hair density 250 x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving.

    Flexible heads follow your facial contours

    Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face and head. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

    The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

    Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

    Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

    Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

    Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

    1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

    Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Shaver comes with Eco passport

    Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

    LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3 level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

    Built to last: up to a 5 year warranty**

    Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with up to a 5 year extended warranty when you register your product, so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      Travel case
      USB-A cable included
      Power adapter not included

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5-min quick charge
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery Type
      Li-Ion
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Stand-by power
      0.04  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Colour
      Electric Blue
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      Replacement head SH71
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
      2 + 3 years' warranty**
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360 D Flexing heads
      Shaving system
      SteelPrecision blades
      SkinIQ technology
      Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • LED display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Travel lock
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Charging
      USB-A Charging

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Awards

    • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
    • *comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
