Other items in the box
- SmartClick precision trimmer
S5889/50
with SkinIQ Technology
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave 17% closer*, cutting more hair per stroke. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Dynamically adapts shaving power from the moment the shaver touches your face or head. It reads hair density 250 x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face and head. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.
The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.
Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.
Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.
Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3 level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.
Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with up to a 5 year extended warranty when you register your product, so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.