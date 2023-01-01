Search terms

Shaver Series 5000

Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5887/10
  Powerful shave, gentle on skin
    Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S5887/10

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Powerful performance in every pass
    • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    • Flexible heads follow your facial contours
    • Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
    • One-touch open for easy cleaning
      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.
      Powerful performance in every pass

      Powerful performance in every pass

      With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

      1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3 level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Strengthened with palladium for longer shaver lifetime

      Strengthened with palladium for longer shaver lifetime

      The motors and batteries of our shavers are engineered for durability, having long-lasting power for a powerful shave

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        • Soft pouch
        • Protective cap
        USB-A cable included
        Power adapter not included

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Battery Type
        Li-Ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Colour
        Carbon Grey
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Charging
        USB-A Charging

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer

            • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
