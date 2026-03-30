S5887/10
SteelPrecision blades
Power Adapt sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Integrated pop-up trimmer
7 years motor&battery lifetime
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 250 times per second. The technology dynamically auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.