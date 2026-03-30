ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin

Shaver Series 5000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5885/35

Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Powerful shave, gentle on skin

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Power Adapt sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • Integrated pop-up trimmer

  • 7 years motor&battery lifetime

Powerful performance in every pass

Powerful performance in every pass

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 250 times per second. The technology dynamically auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

Flexible heads follow your facial contours

Flexible heads follow your facial contours

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.