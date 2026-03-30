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  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection

Shaver series 7000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S7887/55

Close shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Close shave, advanced skin protection

  • Nano SkinGlide Coating

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Motion Control sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • 7 years motor&battery lifetime

Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.

Powerful performance in every pass

Powerful performance in every pass

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. compared to non-coated material

  2. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  3. Based on Philips Series S7000 and Daily Care app users in 2019

  4. comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge