S7887/55
Nano SkinGlide Coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360 D Flexing heads
7 years motor&battery lifetime
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
Based on Philips Series S7000 and Daily Care app users in 2019
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge