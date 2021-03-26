Based on the model of Philips OneBlade Pro you have, there can be two kinds of charging indications that you see. The model number of your OneBlade is printed on the back.

QP6520 models

These models come with a digital display on the front of the device. When the battery is running out, the charging symbol blinks orange and the remaining battery power is displayed on the device.

Once the battery is fully charged, the battery status percentage shows 100% and the charging symbol lights up continuously.

QP6510 models

These models show a battery status indicator bar on the front of the device.

When the OneBlade Pro is running out of battery, the status indicator flashes orange.

When the OneBlade Pro is charging, the first bar of the indicator flashes white and then lights up white continuously. Then the second bar flashes and so on until the appliance is fully charged.

The indicator lights switch off automatically approximately 30 minutes after the OneBlade is fully charged.

If you have any further questions about charging, please refer to your user manual or contact us.