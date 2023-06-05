Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Please refer to the guidance below to find the model or serial number of your Philips groomer, hair clipper or OneBlade.
You can use the model number to register your Philips product or find product-specific information. Meanwhile, the serial number identifies when Philips produced your product.
Tip: there are often different versions of the same model, with additional features or accessories included with each. You can identify your version using the two digits that come after a slash at the end of the model number. The additional digits are not printed on the product itself but you can find them on the packaging or on the payment receipt.
The information on this page applies to the following models: