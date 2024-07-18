Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?

During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers and beard trimmers.
This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.
Please note:
The information on this page applies to the following models: MG7951/15 , MG7961/15 , MG7962/30 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
