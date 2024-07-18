ProductsSupport

Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?

During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers and beard trimmers.

This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.

Please note:

  • To ensure optimal product performance, do not remove this grease.
  • There is no need to add any additional lubrication to the pin.
  • The grease can withstand routine cleaning of the product.

