Philips Support Why is there no adapter provided with the product?

At Philips, we are committed to reducing plastic waste. As part of our environmental efforts, some Philips products no longer come with a USB power adapter. While this may seem inconvenient, we have made this choice because most consumers already own one or multiple USB wall adapters.



We will continue supplying USB charging cables with the product that can be used with a USB power adapter.



Below is more information about which power adapter you can use with your Philips product.

Can I buy a USB adapter on Philips.com? The availability of Philips USB power adapters for purchase varies by country. You can search for one of the adapters below (HQ87 or WAA1001/WA2001) or search "USB wall adapter" or "wall adapter" on the Philips.com site. Please contact us if you cannot find what you are looking for. I already own a USB power adapter If you already own a USB power adapter, make sure that the power adapter is certified and meets safety standards, ideally from a trustworthy brand. See the safety standards for safe charging below: Input voltage: 100–240 V.

Output voltage: 5 V.

Power output: 1 A or higher.

If you want to use or charge your product in a moist environment, for example in the bathroom, always use a splash-proof (IPX4) rated adapter. I do not own a USB power adapter We recommend a splash-proof (IPX4) adapter. You can get this adapter in the Philips online store or any other retailer. Look for "IPX4" text or symbols on the adapter.



You can find an example of the HQ87 IPX4 wall adapter below.

Note: Icons and images designating splash-proof or IPX4 vary by country. Check your user manual for recommended USB wall chargers depending on your product.

Product category Recommended adapter Philips grooming and beauty: OneBlade, shavers, lady shavers, groomers and hair clippers Philips HQ87 splash-proof IPX4 adapter. Philips Sonicare: Electric toothbrushes and water flossers Philips WAA1001 splash-proof IPX4 adapter (White)

Philips WAA2001 splash-proof IPX4 adapter (Black) More information? You can find more information about our sustainability goals at Philips.com

