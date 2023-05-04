Philips Support What is a OneBlade Club blade replacement plan?

When signing up for a OneBlade Club subscription from Philips, you will be able to select your own blade replacement frequency.



Based on your chosen frequency, your new blade(s) will be delivered to your address, ensuring that you always have a sharp blade at hand, ready for your next shave.



While the handle plan ends automatically after 12 months, the blade replacement plan will continue until you cancel it.