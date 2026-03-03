ProductsSupport

Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5 V, equal to or higher than 1 A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.

To ensure the correct charging time, we recommend using a 5 V, 1 A USB adapter.

Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.

