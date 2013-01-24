Home
Philips Sonicare For Kids

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6352/42
    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids to brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 2 brush heads and 8 stickers
      • 2 modes
      Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush to help him learn about oral care through play. Your child's brushing coach challenges him to brush better and for longer. Each session starts with clear visual instructions about correct brushing techniques and the app's progress monitor tracks the total performance. Kids learn while having fun, and parents get to see how well kids are doing between check-ups.

      98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

      With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

      Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

      Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

      Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

      With the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush, the app's Quadpacer tracks brushing sessions in real time. It recognises when a brushing session starts, pauses and is completed. And thanks to an integrated memory and time stamp on the toothbrush handle, you can even save the details of up to 20 brushing sessions when you're not using the app. Next time you use the app and handle together, the details of those sessions are synced to the app's calendar. Rewards for successful brushing sessions can still be collected, and your child can easily see how far he's progressed.

      KidTimer and KidPacer for a lifetime of proper brushing

      To encourage a proper brushing routine, the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush connects with the app and helps kids slowly increase brushing time. The aim is to reach the dentist-recommended two minutes. When you use the app, kids get to mimic the app's brushing coach as it carefully brushes each section of its mouth. The brushing coach will encourage your child to increase the time spent on each quadrant. As your kids brush for longer, they'll be rewarded by their Sparkly, who's happy with really clean teeth. It's fun training for a lifetime of proper brushing.

      Dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

      As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.

      Fun interchangeable stickers for customisation

      Fun handle stickers allow kids to choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customise the look of the app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and a high mode for older kids.

      2 brush head sizes available

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily manoeuvre the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when necessary. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is lying flat.

      Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      The rubberised brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

      Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

      91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Sonicare for Kids Connected
        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Stickers
        8 customisation stickers
        Charger
        1

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS 7 operating system

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Pink

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

          • of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone
          • * than a manual toothbrush
          • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day