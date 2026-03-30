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  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
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  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
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  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For Kidsconnected electric toothbrush

HX6322/04

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Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids to brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

  • Built-in Bluetooth®

  • Coaching App

  • 2 brush heads

  • 2 modes

Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology

98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

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Disclaimers

  1. of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone

  2. than a manual toothbrush

  3. based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day

  4. survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4-10