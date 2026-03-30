Discontinued
HX6322/04
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Built-in Bluetooth®
Coaching App
2 brush heads
2 modes
Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology
With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.
Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.
of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone
than a manual toothbrush
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4-10