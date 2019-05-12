Discontinued
HX6352/42
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids to brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.
Recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide
Built-in Bluetooth®
Coaching App
2 brush heads and 8 stickers
2 modes
It's easier to keep up healthy habits when you can put your own spin on them. Our Make Your Own Monster edition lets kids transform their toothbrush handle into a friendly monster with interchangeable stickers. They can come up with a new character whenever they want. And now that brushing comes with a monster friend, it's even easier for your kids to have fun while getting an effective Sonicare clean.
Sonicare for Kids helps kids brush for the recommended two minutes and cover all areas of their mouth with a 2-minute timer and a 30-second pacer. It's an easy way to consistently coach your kids so they can build healthy habits.
Know that your child is getting the best possible clean, even when their technique is developing. Sonicare technology uses a gentle pulsing action to clean deep between teeth and along the gum line, compensating for those little slip-ups that happen when kids are still learning.
of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone
than a manual toothbrush
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day